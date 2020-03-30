Lockdown: Police, SANDF taking no-nonsense in Hillbrow
Members of the SANDF conducted stop and search operations demanding essential service permits from individuals and motorists.
JOHANNESBURG - Police in Hillbrow are applying a no-nonsense approach to people who are not complying with the national lockdown regulations.
Members of the police and the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) are on Monday patrolling the streets of Hillbrow after once again dispersing groups of people in the area.
On Friday, shops were closed and crowds dispersed after residents defied the call to stay at home.
GALLERY: Hillbrow residents, police clash on day one of lockdown
Community members are defying the police who took action on Monday afternoon.
Earlier, they fired rubber bullets to disperse crowds and a number of people have been arrested.
The SANDF is expected to remain in the area.
To track the latest developments around the coronavirus in South Africa, click on this live status report from the Department of Health.
