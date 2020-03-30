View all in Latest
Lockdown: Police, SANDF taking no-nonsense in Hillbrow

Members of the SANDF conducted stop and search operations demanding essential service permits from individuals and motorists.

A South African policeman points his pump rifle to disperse a crowd of shoppers in Yeoville, Johannesburg, on 28 March 2020 while trying to enforce a safety distance outside a supermarket amid concern of the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus. Picture: AFP
A South African policeman points his pump rifle to disperse a crowd of shoppers in Yeoville, Johannesburg, on 28 March 2020 while trying to enforce a safety distance outside a supermarket amid concern of the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus. Picture: AFP
28 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police in Hillbrow are applying a no-nonsense approach to people who are not complying with the national lockdown regulations.

Members of the police and the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) are on Monday patrolling the streets of Hillbrow after once again dispersing groups of people in the area.

On Friday, shops were closed and crowds dispersed after residents defied the call to stay at home.

GALLERY: Hillbrow residents, police clash on day one of lockdown

Community members are defying the police who took action on Monday afternoon.

Members of the SANDF conducted stop and search operations demanding essential service permits from individuals and motorists.

Earlier, they fired rubber bullets to disperse crowds and a number of people have been arrested.

The SANDF is expected to remain in the area.

To track the latest developments around the coronavirus in South Africa, click on this live status report from the Department of Health.

Timeline

COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA