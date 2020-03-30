Hillbrow: Police maintain high visibility as residents defy regulations
Some residents were still walking in the streets for no reason, which prompted the police to fire rubber bullets to disperse the crowds.
JOHANNESBURG – There was a high police presence in Hillbrow on Monday on day four of the national lockdown where officers were trying to maintain order as people continued to defy regulations.
Authorities were in the area since last week Thursday and made a number of arrests. Officers used teargas on Friday to disperse crowds that were gathered on the street.
GALLERY: Hillbrow residents, police clash on day one of lockdown
Some members of the public in Hillbrow were still defying regulations. Some residents were still walking in the streets for no reason, which prompted the police to fire rubber bullets to disperse the crowds.
Earlier on Monday, Eyewitness News was stopped from working in Hillbrow.
Police were ensuring that specified shops were providing essential items. Police would maintain high visibility in the area.
