Health workers to be prioritised for flu vaccine in light of COVID-19

Orders for the vaccine were placed a year ago, before the coronavirus outbreak globally and here on home soil.

JOHANNESBURG - Health workers will be prioritised in receiving the flu vaccine this year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic with limited stock available.

Government said doctors, nurses and medical staff would be jabbed first as they could not afford to get sick while working during the health crisis.

There are at least 13 doctors and nurses who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak after they came into contact with family, friends and colleagues who had the virus.

One specific case of concern is a 70-year-old Free State doctor who is in the intensive care unit.

A nurse and a neurophysicist also tested positive in that same province.

Currently, there are six confirmed cases in Gauteng of medical doctors who have been infected.

