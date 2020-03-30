Gauteng police have hands full trying to enforce lockdown - Mawela

Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela said at least 148 people were arrested in just the past 72 hours for various transgressions including trading in alcohol and participating in street gatherings.

JOHANNESBURG - Police on Sunday said they had their hands full over the weekend with residents failing to obey the lockdown regulations.

Mawela said officers backed by the army would take a zero-tolerance approach.

“We have those people who continue to participate in street bashes, tshisanyamas. We want to call upon them to say please let them respect the regulations and abide by those.”

Mawela said measures had been taken to stop the movement of people into other provinces.

“We are going to employ the multidisciplinary integrated rule and on these other rules, leading to some of the hotspots we have identified to ensure that those who are prohibited to move around in the province are being stopped and sent back where they come from.”

