Gauteng COVID-19 patient in ICU improving - MEC Masuku
This province is responsible for the highest number of confirmed cases in the country, with a total of 584 cases out of the national number, which stands at 1,280.
JOHANNESBURG - Fifteen COVID-19 patients are still recovering in Gauteng hospitals, one of whom is in an intensive care unit.
Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku said that the female patient who was in ICU was recovering.
"We only have one in ICU but she is improving and getting better. We'll get more information today because we're monitoring those who have been hospitalised."
The Western Cape has 310 confirmed cases, with one fatality.
KwaZulu-Natal accounts for the other death, with 167 people testing positive in that province.
To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.
