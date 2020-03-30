FNB comes to the party with COVID-19 relief interventions
These measures are aimed at individual and business customers whose financial stability has been impacted by the virus.
CAPE TOWN - First National Bank is the latest financial institution to offer its customers some relief amid the coronavirus pandemic.
These measures are aimed at individual and business customers whose financial stability has been impacted by the virus.
FNB CEO Jacques Celliers said that those who had proved to have had sound banking behaviour would be eligible for these interventions.
"Instalment cashflow relief, during which part or no instalments/repayments will be due for a specific period. A preferential interest rate will apply to the COVID-19 relief interventions given and no fees will be charged for any relief granted; assistance with processing credit insurance claims, where possible; individualised bridge facilities for those who need it."
Meanwhile, interest and fees will continue to accumulate on outstanding balances.
Last week, Standard Bank announced a temporary payment holiday for its student and small business loan clients.
To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.
More in Business
-
Rand crashes to all-time low after Moody's pulls the plug
-
Moody's credit ratings downgrade no surprise, says analyst
-
Mboweni to approach World Bank, IMF if SA runs out of funds to fight COVID-19
-
Mboweni: Government ‘not trembling in its boots’, at Moody’s ratings downgrade
-
Moody’s drops SA’s credit rating to junk status
-
Amidst lockdown, petrol price to drop a whopping R1.94 on 1 April
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.