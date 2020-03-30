View all in Latest
Family of Vosloorus man shot dead during lockdown patrol speaks out

The man was killed while running home after police officials allegedly dispersed a group of people at a nearby tavern.

Picture: Pexels
Sifiso  Zulu 9 minutes ago

VOSLOORUS - The family of a Vosloorus man who was shot dead by law enforcement officials during a lockdown patrol on Sunday was still in shock, saying they were yet to come to terms with what they said was his senseless killing.

The man was killed while running home after police officials allegedly dispersed a group of people at a nearby tavern.

However, witnesses said he was chased all the way home and shot several times at close range.

The sister of the man, who cannot be identified yet at the request of the family, told Eyewitness News of chaos, confusion, and numbness following the violent events which took place on their doorstep.

She said like many South Africans, she had heeded the call to stay indoors until she heard loud screams and cries from her three children who were all wounded in the shooting.

“One of the grandmothers pulled him into the house and by the time I pulled him into the veranda area, one of the officers had come into the yard as well. And as I tried to shut the sliding door, he shot at him,” she said.

The sister said the officers did not issue any warnings or any other form of communication before firing at her brother.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) confirmed that an Ekurhuleni metro police official and a security official were arrested for murder.

The Ipid also indicated further arrests could be made.

Meanwhile, Ipid in Cape Town said it was investigating whether a police officer was responsible for the murder of a man during a lockdown operation.

It’s understood the Ravensmead man was tasered while going to buy beer in the area. No further details were available.

To track the latest developments around the coronavirus in South Africa, click on this live status report from the Department of Health.

Timeline

