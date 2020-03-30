Family of Khayelitsha coronavirus patient relocated to 'isolated space'

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said officials are currently testing the patient's family members and trying to track down the long list of people he came into contact with.

Khayelitsha is the first township in the Western Cape to confirm a case of coronavirus.

Winde on Monday said officials were currently testing the patient's family members and trying to track down the long list of people he came into contact with.

However, contact tracing is a challenge when it comes to locating all the people who shared public transport with the patient over the last week.

