Family of Khayelitsha coronavirus patient relocated to 'isolated space'

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said officials are currently testing the patient's family members and trying to track down the long list of people he came into contact with.

This handout illustration image obtained February 27, 2020 courtesy of the National Institutes of Health taken with a scanning electron microscope shows SARS-CoV-2 (round blue objects) emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab, SARS-CoV-2, also known as 2019-nCoV, is the virus that causes COVID-19, the virus shown was isolated from a patient in the US. Picture: AFP.
This handout illustration image obtained February 27, 2020 courtesy of the National Institutes of Health taken with a scanning electron microscope shows SARS-CoV-2 (round blue objects) emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab, SARS-CoV-2, also known as 2019-nCoV, is the virus that causes COVID-19, the virus shown was isolated from a patient in the US. Picture: AFP.
30 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The family of the Khayelitsha patient has been moved from their backyard dwelling into an isolated space, according Western CapePremier Alan Winde.

Khayelitsha is the first township in the Western Cape to confirm a case of coronavirus.

Winde on Monday said officials were currently testing the patient's family members and trying to track down the long list of people he came into contact with.

However, contact tracing is a challenge when it comes to locating all the people who shared public transport with the patient over the last week.

Listen to the audio below for more.

