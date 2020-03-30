Ekurhuleni metro cop, security guard arrested for murder of Vosloorus man

Ipid shed further light on the bizzare murder of the 41-year-old who was shot on Sunday while standing at his home’s veranda during COVID-19 lockdown enforcement.

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said that an Ekurhuleni metro police official and a security guard have been arrested for murder and attempted murder following the killing of a man in Vosloorus.

The directorate said that other people injured during the shooting were children aged 5, 6 and 11-years-old.

Ipid shed further light on the bizarre murder of the 41-year-old who was shot on Sunday while standing at his home’s veranda during COVID-19 lockdown enforcement.

"Stay at home," the government has pleaded as it looks to isolation as one of the solutions to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus that has killed two people in South Africa thus far.

But it was right at his home where the 41-year-old man, who cannot yet be named, was shot down by police, who allegedly fled without bothering to call an ambulance.

Children and other adults were in the home were also caught in the crossfire.

Ipid said that statements taken claimed that the man was part of a group of people who were drinking alcohol at a nearby tavern from where he and the others were chased by the police and they retaliated.

The body’s acting spokesperson Sontaga Seisa: "They'll be appearing in the Boksburg regional court tomorrow. Our investigation is ongoing. We might be identifying other suspects in this investigation."

According to the lockdown rules, members of the public cannot congregate in groups nor consume alcohol publicly.

However, the law also protects members of the public from being attacked by police while in their homes without due course.

