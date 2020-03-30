DA calls for establishment of committee to protect civil liberties
DA interim leader John Steenhuisen asked Parliamentary Speaker Thandi Modise to ensure continuous oversight of the national executive and organs of state during the state of disaster.
CAPE TOWN – The Democratic Alliance (DA) wants Parliamentary Speaker Thandi Modise to establish a committee to keep an eye on government during the 21 days national lockdown.
DA interim leader John Steenhuisen asked Modise to ensure continuous oversight of the national executive and organs of state during the state of disaster.
Parliament is currently on recess in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Steenhuisen said the continued oversight of the executive and the state was to ensure the civil liberties of South Africans are protected.
He also reacted to reports of law enforcement officers' poor interpretation of the lockdown guidelines and claims of abuse.
“There have been numerous worrying reports these past three days of brutality at the hands of the SANDF and police, including instances of shots being fired at civilians and even a report of a man being shot and killed in Vosloorus. These actions are unacceptable in our democracy. We cannot allow such heavy-handed authority to go unchecked, and the establishment of accountability measures are key,” Steenhuisen said in a statement.
Steenhuisen also proposed that this committee should meet via online platforms or videoconferencing to respect the lockdown.
To track the latest developments around the coronavirus in South Africa, click on this live status report from the Department of Health.
More in Politics
-
OMRY MAKGOALE: Coronavirus control fence between SA and Zimbabwe won't work
-
Mboweni to approach World Bank, IMF if SA runs out of funds to fight COVID-19
-
Holomisa, Lekota self-quarantine after Meshoe, Swart test positive for COVID-19
-
EFF: First COVID-19 deaths should act as wakeup call to South Africans
-
ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe tests positive for COVID-19
-
Barcelona to cut player wages due to coronavirus
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.