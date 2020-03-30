COVID-19: Facebook Africa urges citizens to reach out to the most vulnerable
Thousands of homeless, freelance workers and entrepreneurs, who've been affected by the lockdown, rely heavily on South Africans for their income.
JOHANNESBURG - With millions of South Africans locked in at home for a fourth day, Facebook Africa has urged citizens to stay connected with their communities by reaching out to the most vulnerable.
Thousands of homeless, freelance workers and entrepreneurs, who've been affected by the lockdown, rely heavily on South Africans for their income.
Facebook Africa regional director Nunu Ntshingila said there were platforms on social media that can be used to contribute to keeping community members going during this time.
“We have a group called Coronavirus SA and in the last couple of weeks, 50,000 to 60,000 people have come together every day to talk about how they feel about the virus. Another group has about 1.9 million people today to find a way to help the community.”
WATCH: eThekwini's homeless unhappy with municipality’s treatment amidst lockdown
More in Local
-
Moody's credit ratings downgrade no surprise, says analyst
-
Zulu: Day one of social grants payout going smoothly
-
[SPONSORED CONTENT] Introducing paperless delivery of your licence disc
-
Cogta: Impact of COVID-19 crisis on communities highlights slow service delivery
-
Gauteng police have their hands full trying to enforce lockdown - Mawela
-
Zandspruit residents: 'If COVID-19 comes, we'll die - we are forgotten'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.