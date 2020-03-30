ConCourt dismisses application seeking to declare lockdown unconstitutional
The Hola Bon Renaissance Foundation approached the court challenging the constitutionality of the lockdown regulations, saying coronavirus (COVID-19) didn’t pose a threat to South Africans.
JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court (ConCourt) on Monday dismissed an application seeking to declare the 21-day national lockdown unconstitutional.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced restrictions on movement, travel, and trade, amongst others as the country tries to contain the spread of COVID-19.
But the Hola Bon Renaissance Foundation said the president was ill-informed and overreacted.
The foundation’s chairperson Bontshitswe Mothopeng said: “Why do you stop the country on a disease that has not even shown its presence? How many diseases are in South Africa that our people are dying each and every day of those diseases?”
To track the latest developments around the coronavirus in South Africa, click on this live status report from the Department of Health.
