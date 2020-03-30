View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 39°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
Go

Cogta: Impact of COVID-19 crisis on communities highlights slow service delivery

Several municipalities are now finding it increasingly difficult to deliver water, sanitation and electricity to communities amid the outbreak due to pre-existing constraints, largely due to corruption and maladministration.

FILE: Parks Tau. Picture: EWN
FILE: Parks Tau. Picture: EWN
35 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Department said the impact of the crisis on communities has highlighted the slow pace of service delivery in some areas.

Several municipalities are now finding it increasingly difficult to deliver water, sanitation and electricity to communities amid the outbreak due to pre-existing constraints, largely due to corruption and maladministration.

Deputy Cooperative Governance Minister Parks Tau said many communities raised concerns even before the virus outbreak.

"Communities have been raising concerns but there is water available nearby but the reality is that the municipality’s historical backgrounds prohibit them from being able to deliver those services. These are moments of reflection."

_WATCH: Zandspruit on COVID-19: 'Life goes on, no one cares for us' _

To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA