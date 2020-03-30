Cogta: Impact of COVID-19 crisis on communities highlights slow service delivery

Several municipalities are now finding it increasingly difficult to deliver water, sanitation and electricity to communities amid the outbreak due to pre-existing constraints, largely due to corruption and maladministration.

JOHANNESBURG - The Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Department said the impact of the crisis on communities has highlighted the slow pace of service delivery in some areas.

Several municipalities are now finding it increasingly difficult to deliver water, sanitation and electricity to communities amid the outbreak due to pre-existing constraints, largely due to corruption and maladministration.

Deputy Cooperative Governance Minister Parks Tau said many communities raised concerns even before the virus outbreak.

"Communities have been raising concerns but there is water available nearby but the reality is that the municipality’s historical backgrounds prohibit them from being able to deliver those services. These are moments of reflection."

_WATCH: Zandspruit on COVID-19: 'Life goes on, no one cares for us' _

To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.