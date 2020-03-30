Co-parenting during lockdown: Pretoria father arrested for child abduction

The man is accused of forcefully removing the 14-year-old boy from his mother’s care on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - A Pretoria father was arrested at the weekend for allegedly abducting his son and ignoring rules around the movement of children of separated parents during the national lockdown.

In an effort to enforce restrictions, government made it clear that during the 21-day lockdown, those who are co-parenting were not allowed to move children between homes.

The Pretoria father did just that and was arrested in Lyttelton, Centurion, on Sunday before being charged with child abduction.

Deputy Minister in the Presidency Hlengiwe Mkhize described the man’s conduct as reckless, saying he had put his son’s life at risk.

Mkhize appealed to the security cluster to act decisively with parents who broke the law.

Meanwhile, the teenager was reunited with his mother.

