281 people arrested in Gauteng for contravening lockdown regulations
Provincial commissioner Elias Mawela said the arrests made were for gathering in groups outside and for drinking alcohol in groups in public.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police have arrested an additional 281 people for contravening the regulations of the shutdown.
Police and members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) have been patrolling streets across the province since the shutdown began last week.
“These arrests are because of the very same concerned members of the community who are bringing this to our attention on what is happening. So, it clearly tells us that the majority of our people are aware, they know and there is a group and a set of community who decided they are going to disregard the regulation.”
