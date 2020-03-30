1,108 people arrested in 3 days for contravening lockdown rules: Cele
Police Minister Bheki Cele said those arrested were linked to over 200 incidents.
DURBAN - Police Minister Bheki Cele on Monday said over 1,000 people were arrested in the country since Friday for violating lockdown conditions.
Cele said those arrested were linked to over 200 incidents.
The minister gave an update while performing an oversight visit at KwaMashu, in KwaZulu-Natal, as the country marked its first day of social grants collection for April.
“In three days, we arrested 1,108 people. We will continue to nudge them towards compliance. We will push them when the need comes. The regulations that are there must be respected,” Cele said.
[WATCH] It appears that social distancing is temporarily suspended at the KwaMashu Superspar as shoppers and pension collectors cheer for Police Minister Bheki Cele on his oversight visit to KwaZulu-Natal. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/edc22s5wbB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 30, 2020
Cele said it was concerning that there were people who were still not complying with regulations under the national lockdown.
He said law enforcement officers would not hesitate to act against those who deliberately disregarded the law.
To track the latest developments around the coronavirus in South Africa, click on this live status report from the Department of Health.
