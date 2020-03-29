Wuhan repatriation mission real example of ‘Thuma mina’, says Ramaphosa

President Ramaphosa said before the team of pilots, crew members, doctors and home affairs officials put their hands up to go to Wuhan- he had not really seen ‘thuma mina’ in action.

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa has thanked officials who carried out operations to repatriate South Africans from China for volunteering their services.

Ramaphosa was speaking at The Ranch Hotel earlier where he also declared the premises a green zone.

The officials and the repatriates have been there for the last 14 days as a precautionary measure since their arrival from Wuhan.

The group has tested negative for the coronavirus.

Thanking all those involved in repatriating our citizens from Wuhan. The Ranch is now a green zone and all those quarantined will return to their families #ThumAMina #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/mXLu8wFAZa — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) March 29, 2020

“I thank you because you volunteered. You were not commandeered; you were not drawn and dragged from wherever you were.”

He has commended the group for the way they carried themselves throughout the mission.

“You executed this mission with great resolution and distinction.”

The officials and students are scheduled to leave the ranch hotel for their different destinations on Monday morning.