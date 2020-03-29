View all in Latest
WC suspends initiation season to help stop spread of COVID-19

Initiation in the province is practiced twice a year, in winter and summer.

An initiation school in Gugulethu, Cape Town.
An initiation school in Gugulethu, Cape Town.
23 minutes ago

CAPE TPWN - Cultural Affairs MEC Anroux Marais has announced that the winter initiation season has been suspended this year to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Initiation in the province is practiced twice a year, in winter and summer.

The summer season ended at the end of January.

Initiates are already at high risk, as scores of deaths are reported across the country during initiation seasons every year, with the majority of the boys dying of dehydration and septicaemia.

Marais' spokesperson Stacy Mclean said: “Informed by the Cooperative Governance COVID-19 disaster response directions, and in collaboration with initiatives around the country to stop the spread of the virus, stakeholders in the Western Cape were consulted and positively responded to the call to suspend the 2020 customary initiation season.”

Last week, all Eastern Cape initiation schools were closed with immediate effect.

