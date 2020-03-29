WC suspends initiation season to help stop spread of COVID-19

-
Makhura: Not enough people practising social distancingLocal
-
COVID-19 Lockdown: Govt can legally track you through your cellphoneLocal
-
German health institute warns pandemic could overstretch system - paperWorld
-
Johnson warns on coronavirus: Things to get worse before they get betterWorld
-
CT paramedics attacked, allegedly by patient’s familyLocal
-
Wuhan repatriation mission real example of ‘Thuma mina’, says RamaphosaLocal
-
Social distancing still a high-risk challenge to residents: MakhuraLocal
-
OPINION: A balanced memory of Credo Mutwa would serve posterity betterLocal
-
COVID-19 Lockdown: Govt can legally track you through your cellphoneLocal
-
Ramaphosa: ‘A lock down does work, spread the message’Local
-
CT paramedics attacked, allegedly by patient’s familyLocal
-
Wuhan repatriation mission real example of ‘Thuma mina’, says RamaphosaLocal
-
CT says lockdown regulations need tightening to ensure complianceLocal
-
WATCH:Lockdown Day 3 -Have S. Africans adapted? Here's how day 1 and 2 unfoldedLocal
-
Ramaphosa declares the Ranch Resort COVID-19 ‘green zone’Local
-
Social distancing still a high-risk challenge to residents: MakhuraLocal
-
COVID-19 Lockdown: Govt can legally track you through your cellphoneLocal
-
German health institute warns pandemic could overstretch system - paperWorld
-
Ramaphosa: ‘A lock down does work, spread the message’Local
-
Johnson warns on coronavirus: Things to get worse before they get betterWorld
-
Wuhan repatriation mission real example of ‘Thuma mina’, says RamaphosaLocal
-
CT says lockdown regulations need tightening to ensure complianceLocal
-
WATCH:Lockdown Day 3 -Have S. Africans adapted? Here's how day 1 and 2 unfoldedLocal
-
Ramaphosa declares the Ranch Resort COVID-19 ‘green zone’Local
-
EFF: First COVID-19 deaths should act as wakeup call to South AfricansPolitics
-
ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe tests positive for COVID-19Politics
-
Barcelona to cut player wages due to coronavirusSport
-
MAHLATSE MAHLASE: RamKhize to the rescue - leadership during coronavirusOpinion
-
Gauteng govt confident court will rule in its favour over Tshwane council matterPolitics
-
DA believes it has solid case to oppose decision to dissolve Tshwane CouncilPolitics
-
DA fights placement of Tshwane under administration in Pretoria courtPolitics
-
Political parties welcome Ramaphosa’s coronavirus lockdownPolitics
-
Ramaphosa announces 21-day nationwide lockdownLocal
-
FACT CHECK: Chloroquine tested as treatment for COVID-19 – but is not a cureOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Reality of COVID-19's exponential growth shows SA’s lockdown is rightOpinion
-
MAHLATSE MAHLASE: RamKhize to the rescue - leadership during coronavirusOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Things to do in COVID-19 lockdownOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: TB, HIV and COVID-19: urgent questions as 3 epidemics collideOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: COVID-19 lockdown: Keep faith with SA’s hard-won democracyOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: COVID-19: Could the cure be worse than the disease for SA?Opinion
-
MAHLATSE MAHLASE: Letter to fellow journalists in this time of coronavirusOpinion
-
MAHLATSE MAHLASE: Now is the time to listen to our government about coronavirusOpinion
-
Moody’s drops SA’s credit rating to junk statusBusiness
-
Amidst lockdown, petrol price to drop a whopping R1.94 on 1 AprilBusiness
-
How Pick n Pay will be operating during the lockdownLocal
-
COVID-19: Durban butchery owner arrested for allegedly inflating pricesBusiness
-
AA predicts 'largest fuel price decreases on record'Business
-
CEO Grant Pattison in tears as Edcon prioritises salariesBusiness
-
Eskom takes some units off grid to protect systemBusiness
-
Golden Arrow to operate reduced service for essential staff during lockdownBusiness
-
SAA acting CEO Zuks Ramasia to retire earlyBusiness
-
Eminem's proudest achievement is raising his kidsLifestyle
-
Dolly Parton wants people to 'keep the faith' during coronavirus pandemicLifestyle
-
Chrissy Teigen censors herself on social mediaLifestyle
-
Cindy Poluta launches mental wellbeing podcastLifestyle
-
Hollywood awards grapple with virus as Globes relax rulesLifestyle
-
Duchess of Sussex set to narrate new Disney movieLifestyle
-
Harvey Weinstein 'doing fine' after 'testing positive for coronavirus'Lifestyle
-
Taylor Swift helps cash-strapped fans amid COVID-19 outbreakLifestyle
-
'Humour is healing': Laughter soothes nerves during COVID-19 traumaLifestyle
-
Man Utd to offer refunds, season ticket delay to fansSport
-
England coach Jones agrees to pay cut to help RFUSport
-
Barcelona to cut player wages due to coronavirusSport
-
Newcastle's Bruce wants games every day to finish seasonSport
-
England's Anderson says coronavirus won't end cricket careerSport
-
Kolisi's message for SA amid the coronavirus lockdown - follow the rulesSport
-
Stokes gearing up for IPL despite coronavirus lockdownSport
-
ICC shuts down World Cup cricket qualifiers till JulySport
-
Wimbledon to hold 'emergency meeting' next week on 2020 tournamentSport
-
CARTOON: Stand Together! (Ts&Cs Apply)Local
-
CARTOON: Antisocial DistancingLocal
-
CARTOON: Panic Shopper’s GuideLocal
-
CARTOON: One Good Reason for the PP to GoLocal
-
CARTOON: One Flu Over the JSEBusiness
-
CARTOON: Coronavirus Goes ViralLocal
-
CARTOON: So Much for the New DawnLocal
-
CARTOON: Who'll Budge First?Politics
-
CARTOON: #Budget2020 - Aloe PointBusiness
- Sun
- 27°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 22°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 23°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 20°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 20°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 33°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 33°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 33°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 15°C
WC suspends initiation season to help stop spread of COVID-19
Initiation in the province is practiced twice a year, in winter and summer.
CAPE TPWN - Cultural Affairs MEC Anroux Marais has announced that the winter initiation season has been suspended this year to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
Initiation in the province is practiced twice a year, in winter and summer.
The summer season ended at the end of January.
Initiates are already at high risk, as scores of deaths are reported across the country during initiation seasons every year, with the majority of the boys dying of dehydration and septicaemia.
Marais' spokesperson Stacy Mclean said: “Informed by the Cooperative Governance COVID-19 disaster response directions, and in collaboration with initiatives around the country to stop the spread of the virus, stakeholders in the Western Cape were consulted and positively responded to the call to suspend the 2020 customary initiation season.”
Last week, all Eastern Cape initiation schools were closed with immediate effect.
More in Local
-
Social distancing still a high-risk challenge to residents: Makhura34 minutes ago
-
OPINION: A balanced memory of Credo Mutwa would serve posterity better58 minutes ago
-
COVID-19 Lockdown: Govt can legally track you through your cellphoneone hour ago
-
Ramaphosa: ‘A lock down does work, spread the message’one hour ago
-
CT paramedics attacked, allegedly by patient’s family2 hours ago
-
Wuhan repatriation mission real example of ‘Thuma mina’, says Ramaphosa2 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.