SA received limited stock of flu vaccines: Health Department

It said the distribution of the vaccine would, therefore, be prioritised.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Health on Sunday said South Africa has received a very limited stock of flu vaccines.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 1187 with one death reported in the Western Cape.

The Health Department said flu vaccines are pre-ordered a year in advance.

While both public and private health facilities placed their orders for this year, officials had not anticipated the COVID-19 pandemic and for that reason hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, and doctors’ surgeries are understocked.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said government has met with the pharmaceutical industry and concluded that the distribution of this vaccine would be rationalised and prioritised.

Authorities have decided health workers across the country will be given priority in receiving the flu vaccine because they can't afford to be sick, especially as the flu season approaches.