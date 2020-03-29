View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
Go

SA received limited stock of flu vaccines: Health Department

It said the distribution of the vaccine would, therefore, be prioritised.

A file picture showing the vaccine against influenza A (H1N1) virus (swine flu) in Mexico City. Picture: AFP
A file picture showing the vaccine against influenza A (H1N1) virus (swine flu) in Mexico City. Picture: AFP
22 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Health on Sunday said South Africa has received a very limited stock of flu vaccines.

It said the distribution of the vaccine would, therefore, be prioritised.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 1187 with one death reported in the Western Cape.

The Health Department said flu vaccines are pre-ordered a year in advance.

While both public and private health facilities placed their orders for this year, officials had not anticipated the COVID-19 pandemic and for that reason hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, and doctors’ surgeries are understocked.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said government has met with the pharmaceutical industry and concluded that the distribution of this vaccine would be rationalised and prioritised.

Authorities have decided health workers across the country will be given priority in receiving the flu vaccine because they can't afford to be sick, especially as the flu season approaches.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA