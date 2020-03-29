Ramaphosa declares the Ranch Resort COVID-19 ‘green zone’

The President is visiting the 112 South Africans who have been cleared to return to their families after testing negative for the coronavirus in a second series of tests since their arrival from Wuhan China on 14 March 2020.

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa says The Ranch Resort where more than 100 South Africans were staying under quarantine has been declared a green zone; meaning no one in the facility has coronavirus.

“We have gone past the 14 days of quarantine and everybody in this facility has been tested and has been found to be negative of the coronavirus; with that doctor [Zweli] Mkhize has said we can declare that this is now a green zone.”

President Ramaphosa has addressed media outside the resort near Polokwane where more than 112 South Africans have been staying since they were repatriated from coronavirus-hit Wuhan in China.

