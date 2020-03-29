Ramaphosa: ‘A lock down does work, spread the message’

With the country now on day three of its 21-day lockdown the President said the group which was repatriated from Wuhan serves as a testament to the effectiveness of a shutdown.

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa has challenged the 112 South Africans who were repatriated from Wuhan, China - to spread the word on the reality of COVID-19 and the importance of following preventative measures

Ramaphosa spoke The Ranch Resort in Limpopo, where the group had been placed under quarantine, and officially declared the resort a ‘green zone’ – meaning no-one in the facility has the coronavirus

The group was flown out of Wuhan, the birthplace of the respiratory disease, earlier this month

With the country now on day three of its 21-day lockdown, as a way to counter the spread of COVID-19, the President said he group serves as a testament to the effectiveness of a shutdown.

“You, more than anyone else have seen that a lockdown does work. I would like you to spread the message to South Africans.”

South Africa currently has 1,187 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and so far one person has died.

WATCH: SA on lockdown: Here is what you need to know