‘Movement of children is prohibited’ – Zulu clarifies joint custody in lockdown

Social Services Minister Lindiwe Zulu said parents with joint custody cannot ferry their children between houses during the national lockdown.

JOHANNESBURG – Social Services Minister Lindiwe Zulu has clarified the issues around joint custody arrangements.

Zulu was part of the national command ministerial council giving an update on regulations implemented by their respective departments on Saturday.

“Movement of children between co-holders of parental responsibilities is prohibited. The child will remain in the custody of the parent with whom the child was when the lockdown was effected.”

