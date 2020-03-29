View all in Latest
‘Movement of children is prohibited’ – Zulu clarifies joint custody in lockdown

Social Services Minister Lindiwe Zulu said parents with joint custody cannot ferry their children between houses during the national lockdown.

Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu at a media briefing on 16 March 2020 on plans by government to curb the spread of the coronavirus in South Africa. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu at a media briefing on 16 March 2020 on plans by government to curb the spread of the coronavirus in South Africa. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
53 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Social Services Minister Lindiwe Zulu has clarified the issues around joint custody arrangements.

Zulu was part of the national command ministerial council giving an update on regulations implemented by their respective departments on Saturday.

She said parents with joint custody cannot ferry their children between houses during the national lockdown.

“Movement of children between co-holders of parental responsibilities is prohibited. The child will remain in the custody of the parent with whom the child was when the lockdown was effected.”

WATCH: Ministers give update on latest measures to curb the spread of coronavirus

Timeline

