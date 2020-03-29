‘Movement of children is prohibited’ – Zulu clarifies joint custody in lockdown
Social Services Minister Lindiwe Zulu said parents with joint custody cannot ferry their children between houses during the national lockdown.
JOHANNESBURG – Social Services Minister Lindiwe Zulu has clarified the issues around joint custody arrangements.
Zulu was part of the national command ministerial council giving an update on regulations implemented by their respective departments on Saturday.
She said parents with joint custody cannot ferry their children between houses during the national lockdown.
“Movement of children between co-holders of parental responsibilities is prohibited. The child will remain in the custody of the parent with whom the child was when the lockdown was effected.”
WATCH: Ministers give update on latest measures to curb the spread of coronavirus
More in Local
-
Ramaphosa declares the Ranch Resort COVID-19 ‘green zone’
-
GALLERY:Joburg's homeless people taken to shelters during SA's COVID-19 lockdown
-
Ramaphosa meets SA group repatriated from Wuhan as they return to families
-
Healthcare workers did not contract COVID-19 from patients, says department
-
SA’s COVID-19 cases now stand at 1,187, with one death
-
Mkhize concerned by number of healthcare workers with coronavirus
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.