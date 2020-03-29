Mkhize concerned by number of healthcare workers with coronavirus
Thirteen of the new patients are health workers from Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Free State and Gauteng.
JOHANNESBURG – As the country enters day three of the national lock down, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has expressed concern over the number of health workers infected with COVID-19.
There are 1,187 cases currently across the country and one fatality in the Western Cape.
A 70-year-old doctor is in the intensive care unit in hospital, while the others are under quarantine.
The department has emphasised that the health workers did not get infected by patients they were treating.
The increase in numbers of confirmed infections released on Saturday is low compared to recent days.
However, the department said the numbers were based only on immediately available verified tests
MORE ARRESTS AS SOME SOUTH AFRICANS DEFY LOCKDOWN REGULATIONS
More people have been arrested in Johannesburg as police continue to take a firm hand against businesses flouting regulations during the 21-day lockdown.
Cigarettes worth over R3,000 were confiscated in Doornfontein on Saturday as they were being sold in contravention of the new regulations.
Police will continue with their work today on day three of the lockdown.
