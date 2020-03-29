View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
Go

Mkhize concerned by number of healthcare workers with coronavirus

Thirteen of the new patients are health workers from Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Free State and Gauteng.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize at the Ranch Resort in Polokwane, the quarantine site that will house repatriated South Africans from Wuhan, China for 21 days. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize at the Ranch Resort in Polokwane, the quarantine site that will house repatriated South Africans from Wuhan, China for 21 days. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.
46 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – As the country enters day three of the national lock down, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has expressed concern over the number of health workers infected with COVID-19.

There are 1,187 cases currently across the country and one fatality in the Western Cape.

Thirteen of the new patients are health workers from Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Free State and Gauteng.

A 70-year-old doctor is in the intensive care unit in hospital, while the others are under quarantine.

The department has emphasised that the health workers did not get infected by patients they were treating.

The increase in numbers of confirmed infections released on Saturday is low compared to recent days.

However, the department said the numbers were based only on immediately available verified tests

MORE ARRESTS AS SOME SOUTH AFRICANS DEFY LOCKDOWN REGULATIONS

More people have been arrested in Johannesburg as police continue to take a firm hand against businesses flouting regulations during the 21-day lockdown.

Cigarettes worth over R3,000 were confiscated in Doornfontein on Saturday as they were being sold in contravention of the new regulations.

Police will continue with their work today on day three of the lockdown.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA