WATCH: Lockdown Day 3 -Have S. Africans adapted? Here's how day 1 and 2 unfolded

EWN brings you videos of the first two days of the national lockdown imposed by the government in the fight against the coronavirus.

An SANDF soldier and a police officer check on a member of the public during the lockdown in Woodstock, Cape Town on 27 March 2020. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
An SANDF soldier and a police officer check on a member of the public during the lockdown in Woodstock, Cape Town on 27 March 2020. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
59 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – South Africans not adhering to the regulations of the national lockdown had their run-in with law enforcement officers across the country. But is the government prepared for the fight against the invisible enemy?

_Eyewitness News’s _multimedia journalists have been on the streets since day one, painting a picture of a nation separated by inequality, but in desperate need to work together in a time of crisis.

Here is how days one and two of the COVID-19 lockdown unfolded.

DAY ONE: TESTING...TESTING...ARE WE ON?

WATCH: 21-day lockdown begins as police patrol Johannesburg CBD

WATCH: Police, SANDF enforce lockdown in Cape Town

WATCH: eThekwini's homeless unhappy with the municipality’s treatment during lockdown

DAY TWO: TATA MA-CHANCE

WATCH: One arrested, cigarettes confiscated during lockdown operations

