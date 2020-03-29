WATCH: Lockdown Day 3 -Have S. Africans adapted? Here's how day 1 and 2 unfolded
EWN brings you videos of the first two days of the national lockdown imposed by the government in the fight against the coronavirus.
JOHANNESBURG – South Africans not adhering to the regulations of the national lockdown had their run-in with law enforcement officers across the country. But is the government prepared for the fight against the invisible enemy?
_Eyewitness News’s _multimedia journalists have been on the streets since day one, painting a picture of a nation separated by inequality, but in desperate need to work together in a time of crisis.
Here is how days one and two of the COVID-19 lockdown unfolded.
DAY ONE: TESTING...TESTING...ARE WE ON?
WATCH: 21-day lockdown begins as police patrol Johannesburg CBD
WATCH: Police, SANDF enforce lockdown in Cape Town
WATCH: eThekwini's homeless unhappy with the municipality’s treatment during lockdown
DAY TWO: TATA MA-CHANCE
WATCH: One arrested, cigarettes confiscated during lockdown operations
