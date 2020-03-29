Healthcare workers did not contract COVID-19 from patients, says department
The department released a statement late on Saturday night announcing that 13 doctors in four provinces are among the latest confirmed cases of the virus.
JOHANNESBURG – The health department said health workers infected with COVID-19 in the country did not contract the virus from patients they were treating.
The department released a statement late on Saturday night announcing that 13 doctors in four provinces are among the latest confirmed cases of the virus.
There are currently 1,187 cases across the country and one fatality in the Western Cape.
The health ministry said it's concerned about a number of healthcare workers who are among those with COVID-19.
The infected health workers are from Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Free State and Gauteng.
The department said they are all in good medical condition, with most of them showing mild or no symptoms.
A 70-year-old doctor in the frees state is in the intensive care unit at a hospital.
The department has emphasized that the workers came into contact with their family members, friends and other colleagues who had tested positive for COVID-19.
They have all been put in quarantine and are being monitored.
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has expressed concern about these infections.
More in Local
-
Ramaphosa meets SA group repatriated from Wuhan as they return to families
-
SA’s COVID-19 cases now stand at 1,187, with one death
-
Mkhize concerned by number of healthcare workers with coronavirus
-
Lotto Results: Saturday, 28 March 2020
-
Homeless people in JHB CBD say they have no blankets, access to food
-
SABC records its second COVID-19 case: report
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.