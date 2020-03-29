CT paramedics attacked, allegedly by patient’s family

Two paramedics responded to a call in Surrey Estate on Saturday afternoon and they were assaulted allegedly by the patient's family.

CAPE TOWN – Yet another ambulance crew has been attacked in the Western Cape.

The paramedics were assaulted in Surrey Estate.

Ten attacks on ems staff have so far been recorded in the province since the start of this year.

Just four days ago medics were robbed at gunpoint in Khayelitsha.

Two paramedics responded to a call in Surrey Estate on Saturday afternoon and they were assaulted allegedly by the patient's family.

It's understood relatives insisted that the patient be transported to Groote Schuur Hospital instead of the nearest facility which was Heideveld Community Health Centre.

The provincial health department's Deanna Bessick said as per standard protocol, patients should be taken to the nearest medical facility

“The officials were walking towards the ambulance to make a call to the communications centre to enquire if they may transport the patient to Groote Schuur when the family became aggressive and began cursing, shoving and hitting them."

No serious injuries were reported, and the victims are receiving counselling.

Police are investigating the matter.