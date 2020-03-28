Western Cape now has 298 confirmed COVID-19 cases

Ten people have been hospitalised, and four of these patients have been placed in intensive care.

CAPE TOWN - The number of COVID-19 infections in the Western Cape has increased to 298 confirmed cases.

Ten people have been hospitalised, and four of these patients have been placed in intensive care.

South Africa's only COVID-19-related death was recorded in the province on Friday.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said of the 298 confirmed cases, 235 patients were from the Cape Town Metro, 18 infections were recorded in communities along the garden route, 17 in the Cape Winelands and seven in the Overberg.

It's unknown at this stage where the remaining 21 patients are from.

Initially, the health ministry reported two people had succumbed to the virus but follow up testing revealed one patient had died as a result of another condition.

