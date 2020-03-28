WATCH LIVE: Inter-ministerial task team gives up date on day of lockdown
Local
On day two of the 21-day lockdown ministers who form part of the COVID -19 National Command Council give an update on the lockdown in South Africa.
JOHANNESBURG - Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande is the first minister to take to the podium, giving an update on the status of higher education since President Cyril Ramaphosa declared the national lockdown.
This is the second briefing by ministers since the lockdown came into effect.
On Friday, Police Minister Bheki Cele confirmed 55 arrests were made on the first day of the lockdown, but said he believed it had been a success.
