Soweto taxi drivers demoralised by little profit during lockdown
Taxi drivers said they saw no point in working during the 21-day lockdown as regulations that restrict the number of commuters per vehicle mean they won’t make much profit.
JOHANNESBURG – Some taxi drivers at the Bara taxi rank said they saw no point in working for the next 20 days, if they are not guaranteed to make no profit.
Taxi drivers are not allowed to transport more than seven passengers at a time – in line with the new regulations to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
On Friday officers had to remove commuters from taxis that did not comply with the rule.
Bara City Taxi Association’s Themba Mbetse said they were loading the taxi’s to capacity because government had not informed them about the new regulations.
“The minister didn’t specify or didn’t talk about the taxi that is loading 15 passengers, on how many they are supposed to [ferry], while trying by all means to comply with the minister’s call not to exceed the number of people that is required.”
But a taxi driver at the taxi rank said he doesn’t expect to make any profit for this period.
“Before this corona thing, maximum I am cashing up R700, but today I am cashing up R300 because I had to load my petrol up.”
Gauteng Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko said officers will be doing regular spot checks at taxi ranks in the province.
More in Local
-
Health department gives detailed update on COVID-19 in SA
-
Mboweni: Government ‘not trembling in its boots’, at Moody’s ratings downgrade
-
Day 2: Government urges S. Africans to comply with lockdown regulations
-
Moody’s drops SA’s credit rating to junk status
-
Health Dept revises COVID-19 death toll down to 1
-
Council of Muslim Theologians urge South Africans to take lockdown seriously
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.