SABC records its second COVID-19 case: report
Two days ago, a worker at the SABC’s Northern Cape office tested positive prompting the office to be closed.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has recorded its second case of coronavirus.
Two days ago, a worker at the SABC’s Northern Cape office tested positive prompting the office to be closed.
In an internal memo seen by EWN, the company said the individual is employed at the research department in Auckland Park, Johannesburg.
The memo said the worker was off sick and had been hospitalised.
It said the affected individual had a relative at digital and as a precautionary measure the associated worker is in self-isolation observing protocols.
The SABC has not yet publicly confirmed the case.
Timeline
More in Local
-
Homeless people in JHB CBD say they have no blankets, access to food
-
GALLERY: Hillbrow residents, police clash on day one of lockdown
-
SA was given grace ahead of downgrade but failed to deliver: economists
-
Holomisa, Lekota self-quarantine after Meshoe, Swart test positive for COVID-19
-
COVID-19: One person arrested, R3k worth of cigarettes confiscated in JHB CBD
-
Nzimande warns students not to treat COVID-19 lockdown as a holiday
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.