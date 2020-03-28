View all in Latest
SABC records its second COVID-19 case: report

Two days ago, a worker at the SABC’s Northern Cape office tested positive prompting the office to be closed.

FILE: The SABC headquarters in Johannesburg. Picture: Supplied
46 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has recorded its second case of coronavirus.

Two days ago, a worker at the SABC’s Northern Cape office tested positive prompting the office to be closed.

In an internal memo seen by EWN, the company said the individual is employed at the research department in Auckland Park, Johannesburg.

The memo said the worker was off sick and had been hospitalised.

It said the affected individual had a relative at digital and as a precautionary measure the associated worker is in self-isolation observing protocols.

The SABC has not yet publicly confirmed the case.

Timeline

