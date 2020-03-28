Motsepe family pledges R1 bln towards fight against coronavirus
The Mostepe family made the announcement in an online briefing as the country enters its second day of a 21-day lockdown.
JOHANNESBURG – The Motsepe family and companies have pledged R1 billion towards the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in South Africa.
The family made the announcement with Sanlam chief executive officer Johan Van Zyl.
JUST IN: The Motsepe family, together with other companies has pledged R1bn towards the fight against #COVID19 in South Africa— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 28, 2020
The companies include the Motsepe Foundation, Sanlam, African Rainbow Capital and African Rainbow Minerals.
Mining magnate Patrice Motsepe and his wife Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe made the announcement during a virtual media briefing on Saturday afternoon, as the country enters its second day of a 21-day lockdown.
South Africa has so far recorded 1,170 cases – that's more than any other country on the continent – and one death.
They said other donations will be in the form of hand sanitizer and other protective gear.
Moloi-Motsepe said the family is confident that South Africa will overcome the pandemic.
