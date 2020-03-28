Limpopo man with coronavirus arrested for failing to self-isolate
It’s understood the 30-year-old tested in Gauteng then travelled to Limpopo days after receiving his results.
JOHANNESBURG – The health department has confirmed that a man who tested positive for COVID-19 has been arrested for refusing to self-isolate.
The man had been seen roaming the streets of a village outside Tzaneen.
Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba said they had to rope in the police for assistance.
“The police acted swiftly, as early as last night, and we had to arrest the person. We are putting him into forced isolation, because he has proven to us that he can never be trusted that he will be able to isolate himself.”
Government has urged South Africans to comply with the regulations of the 21-day national lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus.
