Holomisa, Lekota self-quarantine after 2 politicians test positive for COVID-19
African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) leader Kenneth Meshoe and his counterpart Steve Swart tested positive for the coronavirus after attending a religious meeting in the Free State earlier this month.
JOHANNESBURG - Some political figures are in self-isolation after interacting with two politicians who tested positive for COVID-19.
The pair had participated in a church gathering in Bloemfontein where five international guests later tested positive for the virus.
Last Sunday, Meshoe joined a group of politicians who had been invited to the Union Buildings to engage with President Cyril Ramaphosa on efforts to combat the COVID-19 virus.
Congress of the People president Mosiuoa Lekota said he went to test earlier on Saturday.
“I went to the Morningside Clinic, they asked if I had symptoms and I said I don’t have symptoms. They said I could only test if I had symptoms. They told me to self-quarantine and if I noticed any symptoms, I can return to them.”
United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa said he was taking all precautionary measures after testing.
“I tested yesterday, in Queenstown and we are still waiting to get the results in 48-72 hours but in the meantime, I am following the doctor’s instructions that I be isolated.”
Ramaphosa also tested for the virus and was found to be negative.
