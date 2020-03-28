View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
Go

Holomisa, Lekota self-quarantine after 2 politicians test positive for COVID-19

African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) leader Kenneth Meshoe and his counterpart Steve Swart tested positive for the coronavirus after attending a religious meeting in the Free State earlier this month.

A screenshot of UDM leader Bantu Holomisa testifying at the PIC inquiry on 15 April 2019.
A screenshot of UDM leader Bantu Holomisa testifying at the PIC inquiry on 15 April 2019.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Some political figures are in self-isolation after interacting with two politicians who tested positive for COVID-19.

African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) leader Kenneth Meshoe and his counterpart Steve Swart tested positive for the coronavirus after attending a religious meeting in the Free State earlier this month.

The pair had participated in a church gathering in Bloemfontein where five international guests later tested positive for the virus.

Last Sunday, Meshoe joined a group of politicians who had been invited to the Union Buildings to engage with President Cyril Ramaphosa on efforts to combat the COVID-19 virus.

Congress of the People president Mosiuoa Lekota said he went to test earlier on Saturday.

“I went to the Morningside Clinic, they asked if I had symptoms and I said I don’t have symptoms. They said I could only test if I had symptoms. They told me to self-quarantine and if I noticed any symptoms, I can return to them.”

United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa said he was taking all precautionary measures after testing.

“I tested yesterday, in Queenstown and we are still waiting to get the results in 48-72 hours but in the meantime, I am following the doctor’s instructions that I be isolated.”

Ramaphosa also tested for the virus and was found to be negative.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA