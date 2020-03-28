GALLERY: Hillbrow residents, police clash on day one of lockdown

SAPS dispersed a crowd at one of the local shops in Hillbrow as resident were queuing; with more than 100 people in line.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele said 55 people were arrested on the first day of the national lockdown for not abiding by the regulations.

Law enforcement officers had their hands full trying to control residents across the country as South Africans began the 21-day lockdown as declared by President Cyril Ramaphosa, in a bid to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus in South Africa.

Hillbrow residents were among those who seemed not to know the restrictions placed on businesses, public transport and the general movement of people in public spaces.