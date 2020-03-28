Day 2: Government urges S. Africans to comply with lockdown regulations

Law enforcement authorities were in different parts of the country on Friday to maintain law and order in areas where people seemed to be oblivious to the regulations.

JOHANNESBURG – Government has urged South Africans to comply with the regulations of the 21-day national lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

The ministerial command council dealing with COVID-19 gave an update on the first day of the lockdown on Friday night.

Defense Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said some South Africans are co-operating but others simply are not.

“I want to use this opportunity to make an appeal to our people which is that this pandemic is a killer, because we are fighting. Yes, there is deployment, but we are fighting an invisible enemy.”

WATCH: SANDF gear up fro support role during lockdown

Police Minister Bheki Cele announced that 55 people were arrested, since the start of the lockdown, for breaking the regulations.

Cele said more arrests will come.

He said police will not hesitate to arrest people who flout regulations that govern the lockdown, adding that government is serious about not tolerating lawlessness.

The minister has refuted claims police are using excessive force.

Cele said law and order are essential in ensuring the lockdown works.

WATCH: Police, SANDF enorce lockdown in Cape Town

