Day 2: Government urges S. Africans to comply with lockdown regulations
Law enforcement authorities were in different parts of the country on Friday to maintain law and order in areas where people seemed to be oblivious to the regulations.
JOHANNESBURG – Government has urged South Africans to comply with the regulations of the 21-day national lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus.
The ministerial command council dealing with COVID-19 gave an update on the first day of the lockdown on Friday night.
Law enforcement authorities were in different parts of the country on Friday to maintain law and order in areas where people seemed to be oblivious to the regulations.
Defense Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said some South Africans are co-operating but others simply are not.
“I want to use this opportunity to make an appeal to our people which is that this pandemic is a killer, because we are fighting. Yes, there is deployment, but we are fighting an invisible enemy.”
WATCH: SANDF gear up fro support role during lockdown
Police Minister Bheki Cele announced that 55 people were arrested, since the start of the lockdown, for breaking the regulations.
Cele said more arrests will come.
He said police will not hesitate to arrest people who flout regulations that govern the lockdown, adding that government is serious about not tolerating lawlessness.
The minister has refuted claims police are using excessive force.
Cele said law and order are essential in ensuring the lockdown works.
WATCH: Police, SANDF enorce lockdown in Cape Town
To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.
More in Local
-
Moody’s drops SA’s credit rating to junk status
-
Health Dept revises COVID-19 death toll down to 1
-
Council of Muslim Theologians urge South Africans to take lockdown seriously
-
GALLERY: Zandspruit: 'If COVID-19 comes, no one will care. We'll all die'
-
Law enforcement patrolling CT as lockdown takes effect
-
'Mail and Guardian' editor pleads for support as COVID-19 suffocates business
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.