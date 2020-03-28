COVID-19: One person arrested, R3k worth of cigarettes confiscated in JHB CBD

Law enforcement officials are continuing to patrol the streets of the Johannesburg CBD to enforce the lockdown and question suspicious vehicles and pedestrians.

JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN - With the national lockdown on its second day, police have arrested one person and in a separate incident, confiscated more than R3,000 worth of cigarettes.

Police have had their hands full in the CBD enforcing government’s COVID-19 regulations.

Officers chased after a motorist who failed stop when police tried to pull him over.

Taking a sharp left into Anderson Street in Jeppestown, the suspect’s white car bumped into a BMW before being brought to a halt.

Police questioned the driver about identification and why he didn’t stop.

He’ll be taken to a police station and charged accordingly.

Police operations in the CBD are expected to continue through this Saturday afternoon into the evening.

Meanwhile, the City of Cape Town said it planned to reassess its strategy of ensuring residents comply with government's lockdown regulations.

Police arrested a total of 55 suspects across the country on Friday, who contravened the new laws, two of them are from the Western Cape.

Safety and Security Mayco member JP Smith said while residents largely remained indoors, the same could be said about some communities.

Following day one of South Africa’s national lockdown, Smith said residents in places such as Bonteheuwel and Athlone heeded the warnings to help slow down the spread of COVID-19.

However, non-compliance was seen in areas like Langa, Macassar, Mitchells Plain, Elsies River, and Atlantis.

“The circumstances are really difficult so yesterday we focused on awareness making, warning people…we tried to take a constructive approach,” Smith said.

Smith said law enforcement officers would start arresting and fining lockdown lawbreakers from Saturday.

“We will need to change gear – it was evident last night that our strategy wasn’t working.”

A meeting will be held on Saturday to revaluate how the city will deal with those that continue to contravene the law.