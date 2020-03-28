COVID-19: One person arrested, R3k worth of cigarettes confiscated in JHB CBD
Law enforcement officials are continuing to patrol the streets of the Johannesburg CBD to enforce the lockdown and question suspicious vehicles and pedestrians.
JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN - With the national lockdown on its second day, police have arrested one person and in a separate incident, confiscated more than R3,000 worth of cigarettes.
Law enforcement officials are continuing to patrol the streets of the Johannesburg CBD to enforce the lockdown and question suspicious vehicles and pedestrians.
Police have had their hands full in the CBD enforcing government’s COVID-19 regulations.
WATCH: 21-day lockdown begins as police patrol Johannesburg CBD
Officers chased after a motorist who failed stop when police tried to pull him over.
Taking a sharp left into Anderson Street in Jeppestown, the suspect’s white car bumped into a BMW before being brought to a halt.
Police questioned the driver about identification and why he didn’t stop.
He’ll be taken to a police station and charged accordingly.
Police operations in the CBD are expected to continue through this Saturday afternoon into the evening.
Meanwhile, the City of Cape Town said it planned to reassess its strategy of ensuring residents comply with government's lockdown regulations.
Police arrested a total of 55 suspects across the country on Friday, who contravened the new laws, two of them are from the Western Cape.
Safety and Security Mayco member JP Smith said while residents largely remained indoors, the same could be said about some communities.
WATCH: Police, SANDF enforce lockdown in Cape Town
Following day one of South Africa’s national lockdown, Smith said residents in places such as Bonteheuwel and Athlone heeded the warnings to help slow down the spread of COVID-19.
However, non-compliance was seen in areas like Langa, Macassar, Mitchells Plain, Elsies River, and Atlantis.
“The circumstances are really difficult so yesterday we focused on awareness making, warning people…we tried to take a constructive approach,” Smith said.
Smith said law enforcement officers would start arresting and fining lockdown lawbreakers from Saturday.
“We will need to change gear – it was evident last night that our strategy wasn’t working.”
A meeting will be held on Saturday to revaluate how the city will deal with those that continue to contravene the law.
More in Local
-
Nzimande warns students not to treat COVID-19 lockdown as a holiday
-
Western Cape now has 298 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-
Health Dept ‘aware’ of significant backlog in processing COVID-19 tests
-
WATCH LIVE: Inter-ministerial task team gives up date on day of lockdown
-
EThekwini's homeless people say City failed to provide adequate food, shelter
-
Limpopo man with coronavirus arrested for failing to self-isolate
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.