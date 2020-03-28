View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
Go

COVID-19: Homeless people in JHB CBD say they have no blankets, access to food

Police spent the afternoon picking up homeless people in Doornfontein, taking them to an overnight shelter in Hillbrow.

A homeless man explains to police about how he cannot sleep in the streets without blankets. Picture: Ahmed Kajee/EWN
A homeless man explains to police about how he cannot sleep in the streets without blankets. Picture: Ahmed Kajee/EWN
23 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Homeless people in Joburg CBD have told police that they have no blankets to sleep on and no access to food.

Police spent the afternoon picking up homeless people in Doornfontein, taking them to an overnight shelter in Hillbrow.

The homeless group will stay at the shelter overnight.

The operations were part of the national lockdown, which has entered its second day.

As police continue their lockdown operations, homeless people here in Doornfontein have told officers they can't get any sleep because they don't have blankets or anything else to sleep on.

There were two people-carrier vehicles to ferry the homeless, while police helped a pregnant woman by transporting her in a police van with her belongings.

WATCH: eThekwini's homeless unhappy with municipality’s treatment amidst lockdown

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA