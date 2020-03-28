COVID-19: Homeless people in JHB CBD say they have no blankets, access to food

Police spent the afternoon picking up homeless people in Doornfontein, taking them to an overnight shelter in Hillbrow.

JOHANNESBURG - Homeless people in Joburg CBD have told police that they have no blankets to sleep on and no access to food.

The homeless group will stay at the shelter overnight.

The operations were part of the national lockdown, which has entered its second day.

As police continue their lockdown operations, homeless people here in Doornfontein have told officers they can't get any sleep because they don't have blankets or anything else to sleep on.

There were two people-carrier vehicles to ferry the homeless, while police helped a pregnant woman by transporting her in a police van with her belongings.

#SAlockdown #HomelessCovid19 A homeless man explains to police about how he cannot sleep in the streets without blankets. Picture: Ahmed Kajee/EWN pic.twitter.com/jpgKUmeUbV — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 28, 2020

