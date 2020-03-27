View all in Latest
WC premier asks SA to dedicate a moment of silence for COVID-19 victims

Premier Alan Winde said the 28-year-old and 48-year-old women both passed away in the Western Cape on Friday morning.

FILE: Western Cape Premier Alan Winde. Picture: @alanwinde/Twitter
3 hours ago

CAPE TOWN – Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has urged South Africans to observe a moment of silence on Frdiay for two women who have died from COVID-19 in that province.

The first deaths come as South Africa records more than 1,000 infections in the country.

A 21-day national lockdown was enforced at midnight on Thursday, 26 March in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

During this period South Africans are required to stay home, aside from specific purposes like buying food or for health emergencies.

Winde said the 28-year-old and 48-year-old women both passed away on Friday morning.

The 48-year-old patient's condition worsened while in the intensive care unit.

The younger woman was admitted to hospital on Thursday.

The Western Cape premier said in the second case, the clinical picture is consistent with COVID-19 but officials are still waiting for test results to confirm this.

He has again appealed to residents to adhere to lockdown regulations.

WATCH: COVID-19 Situation Desk 27 March 2020

