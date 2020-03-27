Stranded eThekwini commuters lament suspension of taxis during lockdown
The eThekwini Metro Taxi Council announced that it would be suspending all its operations during the nationwide lockdown.
DURBAN - Stranded taxi commuters in Durban on Friday lashed out at the eThekwini Municipality and the eThekwini Metro Taxi Council (EMTC).
The EMTC announced that it would be suspending all its operations during the nationwide lockdown.
The eThekwini Municipality hailed the decision, saying it assisted in efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 but commuters said they were unfairly inconvenienced.
#LockdownSA is well and truly in effect in Durban. The video was captured earlier this morning in Isipingo, south of Durban. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/lxH3HjKy5V— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 27, 2020
Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the city’s bus fleet was made available for those needing transport.
But Ayanda Khumalo, a taxi commuter, said she was stranded for two hours.
“There are no buses or any transport in town and it’s affecting me because I can’t go home right now. My family is expecting me to come home with groceries, but I’m stuck here,” she said.
Another commuter Zama Mthembu said the taxi council should have warned commuters earlier that it would suspend its operations.
“I woke up early in the morning to go to the hospital to collect my daughter’s medication, but now I’m here stranded and hungry,” she said.
Many in eThekwini have told Eyewitness News that if the public transport impasse was not resolved it would be difficult for order to be maintained in the city during the nationwide lockdown.
More in Local
-
Police order Hillbrow shops to close to enforce lockdown
-
Despite conditions, Zandspruit residents determined to help curb COVID-19 spread
-
Sanlam urges staff to monitor health after CT employee dies of COVID-19
-
Over 40 German tourists quarantined after 1 tests positive in Gauteng
-
Ipid appeals to public not to abuse contact line during lockdown
-
Langa residents push lockdown boundaries, some direct anger at Ramaphosa
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.