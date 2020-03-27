Sanlam urges staff to monitor health after CT employee dies of COVID-19
Sanlam's chief Human Resources executive Jeanett Modise confirmed that an employee based in Cape Town had died after being infected with the coronavirus.
CAPE TOWN - Sanlam has called on all its staff to take precautions after an employee in Cape Town died of COVID-19.
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Friday confirmed that the country had registered its first two deaths.
Premier Alan Winde has revealed the patients were two women, aged 28 and 48, who were treated at a public and a private hospital.
However, the patient also had an undisclosed underlying condition.
Modise has now called on all staff to monitor their health at all times.
She said that the group was ensuring that employees were safe and had taken all precautions to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Besides announcing the two deaths, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize also confirmed that infections had passed the 1,000 mark.
