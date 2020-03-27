SA lockdown: Santaco says it hasn’t been given enough clarity on regulations

From Friday morning, taxis would offer a limited service for essential service workers.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) on Thursday said it had not been given enough clarity by Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on how their affiliates should operate during the 21-days national lockdown.

Mbalula announced on Wednesday that taxis would only operate for eight hours a day to ferry essential workers and those who need groceries and medication.

Santaco spokesperson Thabiso Molelekwa said: “We don’t have a criterion to choose which taxis will operate. We’ll leave it to our subsidiaries' structures in the regions to do the managing, which we believe they will do in conjunction with the association operating within that jurisdiction.”

Meanwhile, the National Taxi Alliance’s (NTA) spokesperson Theo Malele said their taxis would operate on a first come first serve basis.

Malele said queue marshals would be in charge of facilitation.

