SA COVID-19 patient speaks about her diagnosis, experience

JOHANNESBURG - A Joburg woman who has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) has spoken to Eyewitness News about her diagnosis and experience with health care professionals as she recovers.

Naledi Radebe (29) was visiting the United Kingdom earlier this month when she started feeling unwell.

Just like many people around the world, Radebe was well aware of COVID-19 and its risks, but she still hoped she would be safe.

Radebe flew out to the UK in early March and while there, she started experiencing some discomfort with her breathing.

She knew something was wrong: “My chest was so tight it was as if somebody was sitting on it and then telling me to breath.”

Fearing the complexities of being sick in a foreign country, the 29-year-old took the next available flight to Johannesburg so she could get urgent medical attention.

“It just became now like a panic game, ‘what do we do?’.”

Radebe said a doctor diagnosed her with asthma even after she had explained her chest discomfort as well as disclosing her trip to a high-risk country.

“Basically, everything that you would think would be heightened or exuberant during flu - I had nothing. He thought that I was suffering from late-onset asthma,” she said.

She did, however, get tested at a private laboratory but had to wait more than a week to get her results as backlogs were starting to build.

Radebe, whose other symptoms were not severe, remains in self-quarantine.

