Police use teargas to disperse large groups of people in Hillbrow

They first dispersed a large group of people along Twist Street and then headed to the center of Hillbrow and again dispersed a group of people.

JOHANNESBURG – Police in Hillbrow have clashed with residents who had gathered in groups, using teargas to disperse them.

Police are hard at work in Hillbrow, one of the most densly populated towns in Johannesburg.

Other officers are removing the homeless from the sidewalks as the police operation continues.

Police also cleared the streets of Alexandra after people continued to pour out onto the streets, despite a ban on non-essential movement.

The sprawling township is proving to be a headache for law enforcement officials who are already stretched.

After a busy Friday morning that saw hundreds of residents gathering at shops, and others just hanging out in the streets, police took charge.

Supported by metro officials, they stopped everyone they could, asking where they were going and ordering most back home.

Meanwhile, taxis have stopped operating in line with the rules during the lockdown.

They will be allowed back on the roads between 4 pm and 8 pm.