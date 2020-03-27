View all in Latest
Over 40 German tourists quarantined after 1 tests positive in Gauteng

Forty-seven Germans are currently at a private health facility in the province, while others are isolated at another facility.

Picture: 123rf
Picture: 123rf
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – More than 60 German tourists have been quarantined in Gauteng after one of them tested positive shortly before trying to leave South Africa.

Forty-seven Germans are currently at a private health facility in the province, while others are isolated at another facility.

The Gauteng Health Department said port officials stopped the group as they tried to go back home on Friday night.

The department's Kwara Kekana said the group did not cooperate with officials and police had to be called in to help manage the situation.

“It is disappointing that the group would not cooperate with officials to the point where the police had to be called by the department. The necessary precautions were taken to prevent exposure. The department once again pleads with society to adhere to the lockdown measures.”

WATCH: 21-day lockdown begins as police patrol Johannesburg CBD

To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.

Timeline

