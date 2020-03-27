'Mail and Guardian' editor pleads for support as COVID-19 suffocates business
The weekly newspaper gets about most of its income from advertising revenue which has gone up in smoke due to the coronavirus pandemic.
JOHANNESBURG – As the nation finds its way around the first day of lockdown, the economic effects of the virus are becoming increasingly stark, on Friday the editor of the Mail and Guardian newspaper tweeted a plea for help saying the publication might not survive the virus and its fallout.
Editor-in-Chief at the publication Khadija Patel said they are struggling.
“We are standing at a point where we are in danger of not being able to fulfill our commitments in the coming weeks. The most pressing commitment, of course, is salaries.”
She is appealing to the readers for support.
“We need the public to support us. The Mail and Guardian is not mine, it’s not the CEOs, it’s not the property of any of us who work there – it’s yours. We need you to take out subscriptions or you can donate, there will be a portal on our website.”
This has been hard time for independent media around the world. Right now, the @mailandguardian faces a crisis. With advertising revenue going up in smoke and events canceled, we may not be able to pay salaries next month. Please help us. https://t.co/tOBdXBvuul— Khadija Patel (@khadijapatel) March 27, 2020
