Law enforcement patrolling CT as lockdown takes effect

In some parts of Cape Town, the national lockdown left many areas deserted, while others were busier than usual.

CAPE TOWN - Law enforcement authorities were out patrolling the streets of Cape Town as the nationwide lockdown took full effect.

EWN on Friday joined officials from the City of Cape Town as they visited Athlone and Bonteheuwel.

It seems that Athlone residents are abiding by the COVID-19 regulations. Residents spoke through their windows while others stood in their yards, looking over fences and gates at officers patrolling the streets.

WATCH: Police, SANDF enforce lockdown in Cape Town

One resident who returned from a closed shop said that his area had been quiet since the morning, which was something really unusual.

Some residents found working from home a challenge with children in the house but they understood the seriousness of the lockdown.

"We're staying inside, following the rules, washing our hands and following everything to the T."

Meanwhile, in Langa, some officers had their hands full with residents roaming the streets and standing in groups on corners and hangout spots.

#LockdownSA #CoronaVirusSA

It seems residents of Athlone are abiding by the Covid-19 regulations. Many are in their homes and yards. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/tMvfIQWMwg — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 27, 2020

In other parts of Cape Town, the national lockdown left many areas deserted, while others were busier than usual.

Earlier on Friday, people endured long queues outside the Promenade Mall in Mitchells Plain, trying to get into grocery stores.

The Promenade Shopping Mall quietened down, with a few people still queueing outside the mall.

Customers were standing about 1.5 meters apart.

One resident said there was chaos earlier in the day.

"Just to go into the mall, not even to get into a shop, it took about two-and-a-half hours. There's too many people on top of each other."

The streets were quiet and filling stations were serving just a few customers.

Police and metro police officers were patrolling the streets as residents here appeared to be accepting the new reality.

Cape Town’s northern suburbs too were quiet.

In the afternoons, residents would usually be making their way home from work.

Roads are normally busy, with thousands of motorists stuck in traffic on the N1 highway.

But on Friday afternoon there was a ghastly silence in most areas - apart from the occasional dog bark.

And there’s no one sight.

Police and the army were also patrolling the streets as a new reality quickly sets in.