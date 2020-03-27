View all in Latest
Langa residents push lockdown boundaries, some direct anger at Ramaphosa

In sections of Langa, people are seen sitting on chairs, standing in groups, and even having their hair cut at a local barber

A Cape Town Metro Police officer (left) directs Langa residents to remain indoors during the coronavirus lockdown on 27 March 2020. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
A Cape Town Metro Police officer (left) directs Langa residents to remain indoors during the coronavirus lockdown on 27 March 2020. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN – Just more than half-a-day into lockdown, some Cape Town residents are still not adhering to government's call to stay indoors.

Police officers are hard at work urging residents to stay in their homes.

While some areas are quiet in parts of Langa, residents are still roaming the streets.

As law enforcement officers and Metro cops move in, children are seen running away from a nearby park.

In other sections of Langa, people are seen sitting on chairs, standing in groups, and even having their hair cut at a local barber

While others follow instructions, some residents are angry at government because they live in an informal house, with no water and have to use the corners and hidden spots to relieve themselves.

A resident has directed his anger at the president: “Cyril Ramaphosa you don’t know anything about this place. Sometimes they have to come and check us before they do a lockdown. You see now they [have done] the lockdown, [and] for the better people they have everything – we are still suffering, because we can’t even wash our hands since we don’t have water.”

In the Western Cape, two people have died due to COVID-19.

