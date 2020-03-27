Langa residents push lockdown boundaries, some direct anger at Ramaphosa

In sections of Langa, people are seen sitting on chairs, standing in groups, and even having their hair cut at a local barber

CAPE TOWN – Just more than half-a-day into lockdown, some Cape Town residents are still not adhering to government's call to stay indoors.

Police officers are hard at work urging residents to stay in their homes.

While some areas are quiet in parts of Langa, residents are still roaming the streets.

As law enforcement officers and Metro cops move in, children are seen running away from a nearby park.

People are told to move from a local barber still operating in Langa.

While others follow instructions, some residents are angry at government because they live in an informal house, with no water and have to use the corners and hidden spots to relieve themselves.

Some Langa residents are angry because they live in an informal house, with no water and have to use the corners and hidden spots to relieve themselves. They say the President should have checked their conditions before the lockdown.



They say the President should have checked their conditions before the lockdown. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/w9oIbxJwQm — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 27, 2020

A resident has directed his anger at the president: “Cyril Ramaphosa you don’t know anything about this place. Sometimes they have to come and check us before they do a lockdown. You see now they [have done] the lockdown, [and] for the better people they have everything – we are still suffering, because we can’t even wash our hands since we don’t have water.”

In the Western Cape, two people have died due to COVID-19.