It’s day 1 of the new normal – SANDF begin most important mission

Dressed in full military gear, commander in chief President Cyril Ramaphosa said this was one of the country’s toughest battles yet.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said the army’s deployment to assist in the fight against COVID-19 was unprecedented and necessary.

He addressed soldiers at the Doornkop army base on Thursday night ahead of the national lockdwon.

“As you begin this most important mission in the history of our country, our country has never been through a period like this.”

With the army being on the streets on Friday morning, he said he had faith they would be able to maintain law and order.

“To go out and wage war against an invincible enemy, the coronavirus.”

The army is being deployed as an essential service to ensure the lockdown is implemented.

