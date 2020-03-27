Ipid appeals to public not to abuse contact line during lockdown
Ipid's Sontaga Seisa's appealed that residents only contact them with matters that are line with their mandate.
CAPE TOWN – Police watchdog Independent Police Directorate (Ipid) said it has been inundated by calls from the public since the implementation of the national lockdown, and some complaints have been abusive.
The directorate said it's been receiving calls regarding soldiers and police not wearing gloves, while other residents are calling to complain about the lack of soldiers and police officers in their areas.
“Ipid is ready to assist any member of the public who is a victim of police brutality. The public is further reminded that interfering with the work of the Ipid is a criminal offence. We appeal for cooperation of the public.”
To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.
