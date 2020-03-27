How Pick n Pay will be operating during the lockdown

Here's when you can buy what at your local Pick n Pay during coronavirus lockdown.

JOHANNESBURG - Day one of the official coronavirus lockdown kicked in on Friday. Since President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement of the move on Monday, South Africans have been crowding shops, determined to buy groceries.

Alcohol was also a big part of mass buying by many, as the 21-day stay-indoors rule was applied and included that alcohol was not an essential item, which means no one can buy alcohol during this time.

Panic buying by the public resulted in stores having to put some limits in place to allow for everyone to have access to necessities and to support the supply chain of food and other essentials.

Visits to grocery stores, pharmacies and doctors are allowed during this lockdown period. Public transport including e-hailing services, however, is only available between 5 am to 9 am and 4 pm to 8 pm.

Pick n Pay has on Friday released its trading hours and limits.

**Are you open during the lockdown?**

Yes we are! Our supermarkets will remain open, and you can shop in-store and online for groceries and essentials.

**Will they have the same opening hours?**

We will be adjusting trading hours to ensure staff can get to and from their homes during the permitted travel hours.

Store trading hours will depend on local legislation, and the online shop will be open 24/7. You can find a list of store hours here.

**What about hypermarkets?**

Our hypermarkets will remain open with the following trading hours:

Monday-Friday: 9 am-6 pm

Saturday: 8 am-5 pm

Sunday: 9 am-4 pm

**Are your stores clean?**

Safety and hygiene are extremely high priority, and we have increased our already rigorous store cleaning schedules, as well as taking the following measures:

Tills will be cleaned regularly.

Sanitiser and wipes will be available at the entrance.

A limited number of customers will be allowed into the store at a time.

Social distancing will be requested of customers, with demarcated distances for queuing.

**What about the deliveries from people's online shopping?**

Our online shop maintains strict hygiene and has also implemented no-contact deliveries during this time. Please remember to shop in advance, as due to increased demand, delivery slots are filling up fast.

**What will I be able to buy?**

You will be able to buy all your usual groceries and essentials in-store and online. Purchase limits have been implemented on certain essential items to ensure that all customers can get what they need.

You will be able to buy:

All Fresh, perishable, edible and non-edible grocery items,

Health and beauty products,

Essential general merchandise categories,

Seeds & bulbs,

Pool chemicals,

Batteries & lightbulbs,

Home cleaning products,

Newspapers (excluding magazines),

School and home office stationery supplies,

Charcoal, firewood, firelighters and paraffin, and methylated spirits.

Note that you will not be able to buy alcohol, cigarettes, clothing, or other general merchandise other than the categories mentioned above (e.g. TVS and appliances).

Our Pick n Pay Liquor and Clothing stores will be closed, as well as those sections in-store and online. Any alcohol purchased online before the start of the lockdown will not be delivered and you will not be charged for it.

**Are you going to run out of stock?**

You may find some items temporarily out of stock, but we have many essentials waiting to make their way to stores in our distribution centres, as well as a robust supply chain.

Food manufacturing and farming continues at this time, and we are confident that we can get you what you need.

**How can customers contact you for help?**

Customer Careline 0800 11 22 88

Email customercare@pnp.co.za

Online shop help 0860 30 30 30

Please note that due to transport constraints during the lockdown, our call centres will operate from 9 am-5 pm daily.

